Capitol defends health e-referral system

The Cebu Provincial Capitol holds a briefing with health officials and members of the media regarding a recent case involving the provincial hospital in Carcar City. | Photo courtesy of Capitol Public Information Office/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Capitol reiterated the importance of using the DOH’s e-referral system to ensure proper hospital placement and patient safety.

This after one of its provincial hospitals received strong public backlash after the death of a minor due to the delay in transferring him to a better equiped facility.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, January 28, Governor Pam Baricuatro stressed the need to follow medical protocols, particularly in emergency cases.

This followed an alleged case of medical negligence at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, where a 15-year-old boy died after a reportedly long wait to be transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

READ: Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar probed over death of 15-year-old boy

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved—for the family who lost a loved one, and for the medical teams who responded in the middle of the night,” Baricuatro said, as posted by the Capitol Public Information Office (PIO).

“The referral system is there for a reason, and our doctors and hospitals followed the proper process,” she added.

The governor extended her sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family while recognizing the challenges that medical frontliners face during emergencies.

READ: Gov’t: Zero hospital bill also for middle class

Ongoing probe

Earlier in the week, the Provincial Health Office shared its plans to further investigate the matter.

Initial findings presented by Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan showed that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. on January 23 after sustaining severe head trauma and injuries from a motorcycle accident in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City.

The patient was immediately attended by Sugbo Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services Centers (SugBUCAS) emergency personnel, who carried out necessary resuscitative measures.

READ: PHO probes Carcar prov’l hospital over death of infant

Due to the need for neurosurgical and tertiary care, the provincial hospital initiated an e-referral to VSMMC at around 3 a.m., with the patient’s father giving consent after the family arrived an hour later.

During the referral period, the family attempted to transfer the patient to a private hospital, but admission was denied because its intensive care unit was already full.

The VSMMC officially accepted the e-referral case at 8:46 a.m., with the patient arriving at the facility nearly two hours after. He passed away two days later while in critical condition.

The two healthcare facilities are about 39.5 kilometers apart from each other.

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Limited healthcare resources

During the briefing, Dr. Helen Madamba of the VSMMC said the hospital’s approved bed capacity of 1,500 is often exceeded as it also caters to patients from other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

She added that placement in the referral queue reflects bed availability, not a denial of care.

“We have to make sure that patients referred to VSMMC are those who truly need tertiary-level care. This helps prioritize the most critical cases and manage limited resources responsibly,” Madamba said, according to a report from the Capitol PIO.

The e-referral system, initiated by the DOH in Central Visayas, allows healthcare providers to refer patients to specialists or other facilities through an online portal. According to the agency, this allows streamlined transactions and ensures efficient and safer transfer of patients. / with a report from Morexette Marie Erram

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