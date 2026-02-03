Consolacion orders stricter rules for garbage transfer, disposal from tri-cities

The Cebu City government has to pay millions in tipping fees to dump the city’s garbage in Consolacion town. Photo shows the entrance to the landfill area in this 2015 photo. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu cities rely on Consolacion for garbage disposal, the town faces potential environmental and public health risks, prompting Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado to order stricter guidelines on waste hauling and tipping.

After the collapse of the Binaliw landfill, the three cities entered into an agreement with private landfill operator Asian Energy to temporarily dispose of their waste at its facility in Barangay Polog, Consolacion.

READ: Cebu City ‘garbage crisis’ looms after use of Consolacion dump

This may cause several hazards to the residents if operations remain unregulated, Alegado stressed.

“Let us consider that the hauling vehicles may disturb residents. The barangays along the routes where garbage passes may also suffer,” the mayor said during a news forum on Tuesday, February 3.

READ: Trash slide tragedies, 2000 and 2026

Limit on garbage disposed

Following a recent meeting with local officers and the landfill operator, Alegado shared several rules that the cities must follow when transporting and disposing of their waste at the town’s dumpsite.

Specific limits on the volume of garbage hauled from each area have been set to manage the increasing waste volume.

READ: Cebu City: Waste shredders to be required in all barangays

According to Alegado, Cebu City has been allocated about 100 to 150 tons, while Lapu-Lapu has been allotted 100 tons.

These amounts may be adjusted accordingly, depending on the volume of waste transported by other localities and private establishments. Consolacion itself generates up to 85 tons of garbage per day.

Other guidelines to follow

Meanwhile, schedules have been set for garbage transport. Local government units (LGUs) are required to haul their waste in the morning, while private haulers are assigned in the afternoon.

Designated entry and exit routes for trucks have been established to minimize traffic disruptions.

All trucks must also be equipped with protective linings to prevent foul odors and avoid contamination on the streets.

Alegado further encouraged LGUs to practice waste segregation before transport, recommending that only non-biodegradable materials be sent to the landfill, while biodegradable waste should be composted to help reduce overall volume.

READ: ‘Cebu City’s biodegradable waste must be managed in households’

‘Pay a courtesy visit’

The mayor noted that Cebu City officials had yet to make a courtesy visit to discuss the ongoing waste disposal arrangement.

She added that a separate meeting should be held to address the use of public facilities, including roads frequently used by garbage trucks, amid concerns over health and environmental safety.

READ: Council authorizes Jonkie to sign MOA for garbage dumping in Consolacion

Meanwhile, Alegado has already met with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi Chan to discuss the possibility of increasing the volume of garbage that can be transported to the Asian Energy landfill.

With the Binaliw landfill still closed following the landslide on January 8, 2026, Consolacion remains willing to assist neighboring cities, provided they adhere to the guidelines set by the town.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP