Cebu archbishop calls for waste segregation at home

Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy | Photo from the Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY — Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has urged the faithful to begin proper waste segregation inside their own homes, stressing that the island’s worsening garbage problem cannot be solved by technology alone but by changing daily habits.

In a pastoral appeal released this week, Uy expressed full support for the Cebu City Government’s efforts to improve waste management.

But emphasized that machines, landfills, and budgets will never be enough if people continue disposing of trash carelessly.

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The prelate’s calls came as Metro Cebu continues to face problems in its solid waste management, particularly after the tragedy at the landfill in Brgy. Binaliw, Cebu City.

Spiritual obligation

The archbishop framed responsible waste management not only as a civic duty but as a moral and spiritual obligation.

As stewards of God’s creation, Uy said, Christians are called to protect the environment entrusted to them.

“We are not owners of this earth. We are stewards. Caring for the environment is not optional for Christians. It is part of our faith,” he said.

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Simple actions—such as segregating waste at home, reducing single-use plastics, reusing items, composting biodegradable waste, and teaching children proper discipline with trash—can have a powerful collective impact when practiced consistently by families across Cebu.

“These are small acts, but when done by thousands of families every day, they become powerful.”

He also called on parishes, schools, religious communities, and Catholic organizations to take the lead by practicing proper waste segregation.

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Some of the examples cited included minimizing plastic use during church activities and integrating environmental responsibility into catechism and classroom lessons.

“Be part of the solution. The cleaner Cebu we desire will not come from machines. It will come from changed hearts and changed habits,” explained Uy.

The archbishop also expressed hope that through shared responsibility and disciplined daily actions, future generations will inherit a Cebu that is cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful than it is today.

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