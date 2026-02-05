Frayna leads after 6 rounds; Cebu bets settle for draws

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna remained on top of the ongoing Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship – The Battle of the Women’s Masters in Bulacan after six rounds.

Frayna leads the field with 5.0 points after six rounds as of Thursday, February 5, while Cebu bets Woman National Master (WNM) Vic Glysen Derotas, Maria Kristine Lavandero, and Apple Rubin struggled in their fifth- and sixth-round pairings.

READ: Cebuanas post crucial wins in PH Nat’l Women’s Chess tournament

Derotas extended her string of draws in the last three rounds of the tournament. She settled for draws against fellow WNM Kate Nicole Ordizo in the fourth round, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Shania Mae Mendoza, and Woman International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas.

Derotas now has 2.5 points from one win, two losses, and three draws, placing her 11th after six rounds.

Meanwhile, Lavandero is also in 10th place with 2.5 points. She lost to WFM Allanney Jia Doroy in the fifth round before forcing a draw against Frayna in the sixth.

READ: PH Women’s Chess tilt: WIM Galas leads; slow start for Cebu bets

Lastly, Rubin absorbed back-to-back draws in the fifth and sixth rounds. She drew with WIM Galas in the fifth round and WFM Cherry Ann Mejia in the sixth.

Rounding out the top three after six rounds are WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and WIM Ruelle Canino.

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