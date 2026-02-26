PRO-7: ‘Nobody is allowed to park on sidewalks’

A Ka-Siloy shared a video showing motorcycles parked along the pedestrian sidewalk on Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. (Contributed photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) said no one is allowed to park on sidewalks after a report showed motorcycles occupying a pedestrian walkway along Osmeña Boulevard near the PRO-7 camp.

A Ka-Siloy shared a video with CDN Digital showing dozens of motorcycles lined up on the sidewalk at 2:34 p.m. on February 25, 2026. Pedestrians were forced to go around the parked vehicles.

READ: SILOY IS WATCHING: Motorcycles ‘parked’ along Osmeña Boulevard sidewalk

The incident sparked questions about the possible involvement of law enforcement, whether there was any official activity, and whether authorities enforce traffic rules equally.

PRO-7 reiterates ban on sidewalk parking

Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan told CDN Digital that PRO-7 has taken note of the public concern.

“PRO-7 has taken note of the reports and public concerns regarding motorcycles parked along the sidewalk,” Maranan said.

Maranan said PRO-7 will verify the ownership of the motorcycles.

She also confirmed that no official activity took place that required the use of the sidewalk or any portion of the road.

Maranan stressed that sidewalks cannot be used for parking.

“Nobody is allowed to park on sidewalks,” she said.

Police told to warn motorcycle owners

Police told to warn motorcycle owners

Maranan said PRO-7 will not review any internal protocol because the office has no policy that allows sidewalk parking.

“No PRO-7 protocol will be reviewed because there is no protocol allowing parking on sidewalks,” she said.

She added that supervisors have instructed duty base policemen to advise motorcycle owners not to park on sidewalks.

Earlier, the Ka-Siloy told CDN Digital that about 50 motorcycles occupied the pedestrian walkway along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

READ: LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

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