Isolated rains, thunderstorms possible in Visayas due to habagat

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The southwest monsoon, or habagat, may bring rain showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Visayas on Monday, September 7, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Antique and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, would experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rain showers throughout the day.

READ: Cebu to see generally fair weather, isolated rains due to habagat

Temperatures in Cebu will range from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius, Pagasa reported.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the Visayas today.

The bureau has not raised a gale warning over the country’s seaboards as of Monday morning.

Habagat to drench Luzon

Monsoon rains brought by the habagat will continue to affect parts of Luzon today, particularly Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

Similar conditions are expected in these areas, as well as Pampanga and Cavite, on Tuesday.

READ: Storm may reenter PAR Sunday; rain expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas

By Wednesday, more areas in the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas may experience heavy rains, particularly Occidental Mindoro.

Tropical storm enhances habagat

Meanwhile, Pagasa continues to monitor Tropical Storm Krovanh, formerly known as Pilandok, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, Krovanh was located 1,155 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon and was moving eastward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph).

READ: PAGASA sees ‘Habagat’ lasting until end-Sept., but less rain

It had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said the tropical storm had enhanced the southwest monsoon, which would continue to affect Luzon and the Visayas until Wednesday.

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