Liloan mayor: Proceeds from ₱12 garbage bags help waste management costs

Speaking at a news forum on September 9, 2026, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco said the municipality plans to use proceeds from its proposed ₱12 garbage bag system to help cover the rising cost of waste collection and disposal. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid public scrutiny over the proposed ₱12 garbage bags, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco said proceeds from the system will help fund the municipality’s rising garbage collection and disposal costs.

Frasco said Liloan currently collects around 40 tons of garbage daily, which significantly strains local finances as the municipality pays for collection, transportation, and landfill disposal.

The proposed “Pay As You Throw” system requires households to purchase official transparent, color-coded garbage bags, which Frasco said are intended to encourage waste reduction and improve segregation.

The proposal, however, has drawn concerns over its affordability, particularly for lower-income households, as well as questions about how the proceeds will be accounted for and used.

READ: Cebu City waste crisis: Still ‘no long-term solution,’ say councilors

Waste management costs

Frasco said each garbage bag costs Liloan around ₱8.90, leaving roughly ₱3.10 from every ₱12 sale for operational expenses.

He said the system is not expected to fully cover the municipality’s waste management expenses, but reducing the amount of garbage collected and sent to landfills could lower operating costs.

“Mobalik na diri sa pag-operate sa atoang garbage collection system. Kanang mabilin sa P9, kuwang gihapon na. But I’m betting on basin pag dako sad ni og effect na mo minus pud ang atoang collection [sa basura],” Frasco said in a news forum on Wednesday, September 9.

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(We will use what remains for the operation of our garbage collection system. The amount left after the ₱9 is still not enough. But I’m betting that this will also have a significant effect in reducing the amount of garbage we collect.)

In a previous Facebook post, Frasco said Liloan collected ₱8.93 million in garbage fees in 2024 but spent about ₱19.9 million for garbage collection, truck maintenance, fuel, and sanitary landfill fees.

Under the proposed system, the traditional garbage collection fees would remain abolished, with households instead paying based on the amount of waste they generate through purchases of official bags.

Reducing local waste

Frasco said transparent bags will allow garbage collectors and authorities to see whether households are properly segregating their waste before collection.

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“Karon, di man pud nato makita og unsay sulod [sa garbage bags], kay kasagaran itom nga mga bags or sako ang gigamit. Unsaon nato pag-implement kung di nato makita?” Frasco said.

(Right now, we can’t see what’s inside the garbage bags because most of the bags or sacks being used are black. How can we implement this if we can’t see what’s inside?)

He said the system is also intended to encourage households to produce less residual waste because generating more garbage would require them to purchase more bags.

Recyclable materials such as plastic bottles, cans, glass, and other recoverable materials should be separated, leaving mainly residual waste for collection and disposal.

READ: Cebu Province to begin study for integrated waste hub in September

Tracking every bag

The proposed bags will be sold through barangays and purok officers and will carry serial numbers assigned to buyers.

Each purchase will be documented through receipts and logbooks, which the municipality plans to cross-check to identify the household assigned to each bag.

The proposed auditing process is intended to help trace households that improperly dispose of waste or fail to follow segregation rules.

Frasco said Liloan already has ordinances imposing fines and penalties for improper waste segregation, but enforcement has been difficult because violators are often hard to identify.

Landfill concerns

Frasco said the system is also being considered as Liloan continues to rely on an external landfill for waste disposal.

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Liloan currently disposes of its garbage at a landfill in neighboring Consolacion, but the mayor said the municipality could face a bigger problem if the facility eventually reaches capacity.

He said establishing a landfill within Liloan would require around 22 hectares of land, which would be difficult to secure because of the municipality’s urbanization.

“Sa umaabot maglisod na gyud tag manage sa basura nato (We will really have difficulty managing our waste in the future),” Frasco said.

The municipality is also considering measures to process recyclable materials instead of sending them to landfills.

READ: Cebu City seeks higher penalties for garbage ordinance violations

Frasco clarified that the proposed October implementation date is not yet final, as the local government still plans to conduct information and education campaigns (IEC) with residents.

“Wala pa ta mo implement gyud tungod sa confusion karon ug naa sad mga misinformation (We have not implemented it yet because of the confusion at present, as well as the misinformation circulating),” Frasco said.

He said the municipality has begun IEC activities with purok officers and plans to conduct consultations in individual barangays.

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Frasco acknowledged concerns over the ₱12 price, particularly among residents who may find the additional expense difficult.

He said the ₱12 price was based on market prices for garbage bags of similar size, while the municipality’s bags are designed to be thicker and more durable.

The mayor said consultations will continue before the local government finalizes the implementation of the Pay As You Throw system.

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