Cebu exploring WTE project with Japan

Cebu Governor Pam Barricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. with their Japanese guests. | Photo courtesy of Capitol PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government is exploring more partnerships for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility.

This time, they are in talks with Japanese firms which expressed interests in opening WTE plants here.

A delegation from Yokohama City presented to Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival on February 16 a set of “proven, safe, and reliable waste management solutions” currently implemented in the Japanese city, the Capitol announced.

READ: Cebu in talks exploring waste-to-energy project with China

Also present were Evelyn Castro, assistant regional director of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development in Central Visayas (DepDev-7); Toru Hashimoto, president of Y-Bridge and consultant to the Yokohama City government; and Hiroyuki Fujisaki, general manager of JFE Engineering.

The presentation highlighted Yokohama’s comprehensive waste management system, which reportedly reduced the volume of waste reaching landfills by as much as 43.2 percent.

READ: Cebu City not against waste-to-energy solution, says Archival

Discussions included the possibility of establishing a WTE facility in Cebu, a technology that converts waste into usable energy while reducing landfill dependence, local officials said.

Japan’s systematic approach to solid waste management were also outlined in the proposal as well as stricter and more disciplined waste segregation practices, advanced treatment technologies, and integrated planning.

WTE facility

Baricuatro, for her part, reiterated the province’s openness to partnering with “capable solution providers, subject to proper evaluation and compliance with legal procedures.”

She added that public-private partnerships (PPP) remain among the options being considered to implement a large-scale waste management project such as WTE.

“Cebu is prepared to partner with capable solution providers following due evaluation and compliance with proper procedures,” the Governor said.

Aside from Japan, Cebu province is also in talks with Chinese partners regarding the possible establishment of a WTE facility, as it explores multiple options to address increasing solid waste generation.

Cebu has been facing mounting pressure on its landfill capacity due to rapid urbanization, economic growth, increasing population and most specially, after the tragedy in Brgy. Binaliw, Cebu City last January.

A WTE facility is being studied as a complementary solution to existing waste reduction and segregation programs.

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