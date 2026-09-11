MTRCB ready to regulate streaming platforms

STREAMING OVERSIGHT. Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Diorella Maria Sotto–Antonio leads a seminar on responsible parenting in the digital media era at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City on Oct. 2, 2025. Sotto said Friday (Sept. 11, 2026) that the MTCB is prepared to regulate streaming services if Congress expands its mandate, while proposing tighter safeguards against violent content being amplified to children online. (PNA photo by Ma. Teresa P. Montemayor)

MANILA – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said Friday it is ready to regulate streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Disney if Congress expands its mandate, while pushing for stronger safeguard against violent content reaching children online.

MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto told the Senate Committee on Finance that the agency can take on subscription video-on-demand and other online streaming services, but stressed that its role should be regulation rather than prior censorship.

“We will accept the challenge if the legislators would include the said online services, streaming platforms, the subscription video on-demand services in our jurisdiction or our purview,” Sotto said during the hearing of the agency’s proposed 2027 budget chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo.

She said films shown on streaming platforms need not undergo prior review, but providers should establish effective complaint mechanisms and commit to responding when concerns are raised.

“Currently, we are working with Netflix and HBO and Disney and they’ve been very cooperative,” Sotto said.

Tulfo raised concern over children’s easy access to explicit and violent content, including online games and material linked to recent incidents of school violence.

Sotto acknowledged that online games and social media remain outside MTRCB’s present jurisdiction, although the agency has begun studying possible regulatory approaches.

MTRCB Executive Director Roberto Diciembre said one option is a “do not amplify” policy that would require major platforms to prevent algorithms from automatically promoting violent material, especially to minors.

Under such an approach, violent content could be barred from algorithmic recommendations, graphic material age-gated, autoplay disabled, and monetization of violent videos restricted.

“Kung pwede, hindi ma-monetize because sa totoo lang, isa sa mga motivation ng mga content creators, syempre ma-monetize yung gagawin nilang content (If possible, it should not be monetized because, in reality, one of the motivations of content creators is to earn from the content they produce),” Diciembre said.

He said stronger “safety by default” rules could also be imposed for minors, including tighter privacy settings and safeguards against repeated exposure to violent material.

The agency is also studying special emergency protocols for livestreamed violence, particularly during mass shootings, terrorist attacks, hostage situations, riots and similar incidents.

Diciembre said platforms may need rapid escalation mechanisms to immediately route critical issues to government authorities because livestreaming can spread harmful content before ordinary moderation systems can respond.

For now, however, Tulfo noted that MTRCB cannot impose such measures without an expanded mandate from Congress.

“Unless you will be given by Congress and the Senate to expand your powers to look into online platforms, social media, online games. For now, wala kayong magagawa (there is nothing you can do)?” Tulfo asked.

“Yes,” Diciembre replied.

For 2027, MTRCB proposed total spending of about PHP197.9 million, of which PHP53.39 million would come from the national government while PHP144.51 million, or about 73 percent, would be sourced from agency-generated income.

The agency also proposed PHP35.78 million in capital outlay for ICT software and equipment, including the second year of redevelopment of its transaction and collection system. (PNA)

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