

Horoscope blues

A girl was telling her friend how good her day has been when she saw a newspaper lying around and decided to read her horoscope.

The girl’s sunny disposition suddenly vanished after her horoscope read that her day would be miserable and her work would be daunting.

The horoscope also said she should avoid talking to someone from the past. Sensing a change in the girl’s mood, her friend quipped, “So what now? Should you adjust to your horoscope?”

Frantic commuter

A female commuter running late waved frantically at a vacant taxi whose driver passed her by despite flagging him down.

On seeing this, the woman stopped waving her arm and started shouting, “Taxi! Taxi!” instead.

A commuter who passed by the area muttered “As if the driver can hear you shout?”

Love or career?

A group of friends were having an animated conversation when one of them mentioned about taking up advanced studies.

She was congratulated by her friends except one who said “Ayaw na pag-sige ug skuyla oy kay makasamot na sa imong heartbreak if buwagan ka og uyab (Don’t study so much because it would only aggravate your heartbreak if your boyfriend leaves you).”

Confused, the girl asked why, and her friend was more than happy to explain, saying that she has achieved so much and that if she and her boyfriend split up, it would hurt more than anything and no amount of achievements can ease the pain.