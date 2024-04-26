Cebu Football Club hosts Maharlika Manila in PFL on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are gunning for their third straight win in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) by hosting the visiting Maharlika Taguig FC tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

Four matches are scheduled tomorrow in the PFL, including the No. 3 One Taguig FC and the No. 2 Kaya FC Iloilo going at each other at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A win over Maharlika, while One Taguig losing to Kaya would ensure the Gentle Giants to move up one place higher in the team standings as they’re ranked fourth currently with their 2-0 (win-loss) record.

To recall, the Gentle Giants are coming off a dominant, 7-1, victory against newcomer Tuloy FC as the latter hosted them at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last April 20.

That victory cemented the Gentle Giants’ hold of the fourth spot through goal difference against three other teams United FC and Davao Aguilas UMAK which already played three matches apiece.

Also playing tomorrow is Loyola FC against Garelli United FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 3:00 p.m, it will be followed by Kaya and One Taguig’s match.

The other match features Mendiola FC 1991 versus the Manila Digger FC also at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Gentle Giants and Maharlika’s match will kick off at 5:00 p.m.

