12 Miss U candidates visit Uniqlo SM Seaside City Cebu

TWELVE of the 86 Miss Universe candidates visited SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday afternoon.

These were delegates from Argentina, the Bahamas, Czech Republic, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Namibia, Romania, Singapore, Slovak Republic, and Venezuela.

The pageant beauties were welcomed by global casual apparel brand, Uniqlo, at their store located on the mall’s upper ground floor.

They arrived at 5:15 p.m. and proceeded to change into Uniqlo’s new Spring-Summer collection, which they later on modeled for local press and bloggers.

The candidates appeared in the brand’s latest offering of denim pants, cotton crew neck shirts, and jackets.

Uniqlo chief operations officer Katsumi Kubota gave the welcome remarks.

They did not stay for more than 10 minutes at the store as they also had to visit Forever 21 and Flawless, also at same mall.

At around 6:30 p.m., they headed back to Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City where the pageant’s swimsuit presentation was held Tuesday morning.

At the resort, a gala party was held for all of this year’s Miss Universe candidates.