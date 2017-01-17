Search for article

12 Miss U candidates visit Uniqlo SM Seaside City Cebu

SHARES:

By:

@VicSilvaCDN

11:26 PM January 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, January 17th, 2017 11:26 PM
Miss Universe candidates wear Uniqlo’s latest collection during their visit to the brand’s store at SM Seaside City Cebu. With them are Uniqlo marketing director Georgia Velasco and Uniqlo COO Katsumi Kubota.

Miss Universe candidates wear Uniqlo’s latest collection during their visit to the brand’s store at SM Seaside City Cebu. With them are Uniqlo marketing director Georgia Velasco and Uniqlo COO Katsumi Kubota.

TWELVE of the 86 Miss Universe candidates visited SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday afternoon.

These were delegates from Argentina, the Bahamas, Czech Republic, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Namibia, Romania, Singapore, Slovak Republic, and Venezuela.

The pageant beauties were welcomed by global casual apparel brand, Uniqlo, at their store located on the mall’s upper ground floor.

They arrived at 5:15 p.m. and proceeded to change into Uniqlo’s new Spring-Summer collection, which they later on modeled for local press and bloggers.

The candidates appeared in the brand’s latest offering of denim pants, cotton crew neck shirts, and jackets.

Uniqlo chief operations officer Katsumi Kubota gave the welcome remarks.

They did not stay for more than 10 minutes at the store as they also had to visit Forever 21 and Flawless, also at same mall.

At around 6:30 p.m., they headed back to Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City where the pageant’s swimsuit presentation was held Tuesday morning.

At the resort, a gala party was held for all of this year’s Miss Universe candidates.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.