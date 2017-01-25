Davide backs campaign vs illegal drugs, but says no to extrajudicial killings

GOVERNOR Davide III is asking the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) to furnish him a copy of the list of the names of narco-politicians in Cebu.

Davide said he wanted to know who are those politicians involved in illegal drug activities as he will join the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in their campaign against illegal drugs called the Oplan Double Barrel or “Tuktok Hangyo.”

“I want to experience for myself how it feels to be telling, persuading drug users to surrender. I feel it’s my obligation also as a governor, to show really nga we are supportive sa programa sa Presidente, ang anti-drug campaign,” he said.

In a meeting with all the governors in Malacañang last Thursday, Davide said Duterte urged them to help in the campaign against illegal drugs. “We have to support but of course, we do not condone extrajudicial killings. Ang ato lang g’yud, kining kampanya sa drugs,” Davide said.

He said that during the meeting, Duterte showed them a thick document containing the names of politicians involved in illegal drug activities.

Davide said Duterte told them to get a copy of the list from their respective DILG regional director. The governor said he would ask a copy from DILG-7 Regional Director Rene Burdeos. /Jheysel Ann Tangaro, USJ-R Intern