BYD launches newest electric vehicle showroom in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new era of mobility has arrived in Cebu as BYD, known for its reliable electric vehicles, launched its showroom along A.S. Fortuna in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on April 24, 2024.

This highly anticipated unveiling represents an outstanding breakthrough for both BYD and the local automotive industry. It signals the arrival of state-of-the-art electric vehicles and innovative mobility solutions right to the doorstep of Cebuanos.

Global Stars Motors Corporation, a major player in Cebu’s automotive industry, is the authorized dealer of BYD electric passenger vehicles in Cebu City.

Going electric in Cebu

They are set to make an impact with a mission to advance BYD’s presence in Cebu and pave the way for a greener future in the province.

Edward Vincent Onglatco, President, and CEO of Global Stars Motors, expressed excitement about BYD’s new home in Cebu.

“The brand-new home of BYD in Cebu, the first dealership facility outside Luzon, stands as one of the pioneer dealerships in the country, offering a game-changing lineup of greener options and giving customers an affordable luxury experience,” Onglatco said.

The showroom boasts a sleek and modern design, providing visitors with a firsthand glimpse into the future of driving, with BYD’s cutting-edge electric vehicles taking center stage.

Range capabilities of BYD’s electric vehicles

BYD’s electric vehicles offer impressive range capabilities. BYD officials say their EVs can easily cover round trips from Metro Cebu to either the northern or southern tips of the island province in one full charge, thanks to the regenerative battery. This eliminates range anxiety for Cebuanos as these EVs can reportedly do 405 to 530 kilometers in one full charge.

Each vehicle comes equipped with a home charger, a portable charger, and a vehicle-to-load adapter, allowing EVs to act as power backups. Additionally, the maintenance cost is remarkably affordable, BYD officials say.

John Meñoria, a sales consultant of BYD-Banilad, explained the charging infrastructure. He mentioned the collaboration with companies like Shell to establish charging stations in various locations, including all SM and Ayala malls.

With the increasing availability of charging stations, concerns about battery life and safety are addressed, as the blade battery technology ensures safety and longevity.

BYD electric vehicles as generators

The target market for BYD EVs primarily comprises individuals seeking to save on transportation costs. In the event of a blackout, Meñoria said BYD vehicles can serve as generators, powering up appliances and providing crucial assistance during crises.

Regarding battery disposal, he disclosed that they have proper procedures in place to ensure environmentally friendly practices, with designated departments handling battery disposal.

Global Stars Motors Corporation promised it is fully equipped to handle aftersales challenges, providing support for customers.

With a lineup of reservations steadily growing, including around 30 reservations, the future looks bright for BYD in Cebu.

BYD electric vehicle lineup

From the eco-friendly BYD Tang sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the sleek and stylish BYD Han, visitors of the showroom can explore a diverse range of electric vehicles that combine performance, technology, and sustainability like never before.

As visitors step into BYD’s Cebu showroom, they will be greeted by an array of electric vehicles. Among the stars of the showroom lineup are the sleek and stylish Dolphin, the compact yet powerful Atto 3, the groundbreaking Han, and the eco-friendly Tang SUV.

BYD Dolphin

The BYD Dolphin is a five-seater electric vehicle hatchback designed to revolutionize urban mobility. With its sleek, futuristic design and cutting-edge features, the Dolphin is engineered to enhance your city driving experience.

Crafted with the modern urbanite in mind, the Dolphin offers nimble performance and advanced technologies aimed at making every journey effortless and enjoyable. Its compact size makes navigating city streets a breeze, while its impressive range and top speed ensure you can confidently tackle any urban adventure.

The Dolphin boasts a range of 405 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour, making it perfect for city cruising. With a maximum torque of 180 Newton meters and a battery capacity of 44.9 kilowatt-hours, this electric powerhouse delivers the performance you need without compromising on efficiency.

Charging up is a breeze too, with direct current fast charging taking just 30 minutes to get you back on the road, while standard seven-hour 7-kilowatt alternating current charging provides a convenient overnight option.

The Dolphin has a suggested retail price of P1,448,000.

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is a five-seater electric compact SUV designed to redefine your daily commute. Despite its compact size, the Atto 3 delivers remarkable performance and efficiency tailored to urban life.

The Atto 3 offers a range of 410 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour, making it perfect for daily adventures. Powered by a maximum torque of 310 Newton meters and a battery capacity of 49.92 kilowatt-hours, this compact SUV packs a punch when it comes to performance.

Charging is a breeze with the Atto 3, offering fast DC charging in just 35 minutes and convenient seven to eight-hour AC charging for overnight replenishment.

The Atto 3 has a suggested retail price of P1,648,000 while the premium version has a suggested retail price of P1,848,000.

BYD Han

For those seeking top-notch luxury and performance, let’s introduce the Han. It is a five-seater all-wheel drive electric sports saloon that takes your driving experience to the next level. This flagship sedan seamlessly combines elegance, power, and innovation, setting a new standard for electric vehicles in its class.

The Han boasts an impressive range of 521 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 185 kilometers per hour, delivering thrilling performance. With a maximum torque of 350 Newton meters and a battery capacity of 85.44 kilowatt-hours, this sedan offers both power and efficiency.

Charging is simple, with direct current fast charging taking just 40 minutes to get you back on the road, while standard eight to nine-hour 7-kilowatt alternating current charging provides convenient overnight replenishment.

The Han has a suggested retail price of P3,163,000.

BYD Tang

Now, let’s talk about the Tang SUV. It is a seven-seater all-wheel drive electric SUV that’s perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and impressive range, the Tang is the ultimate blend of performance and practicality.

The Tang offers a range of 530 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour, making it ready for any adventure. Powered by a maximum torque of 700 Newton meters and a battery capacity of 108.6 kilowatt-hours, this SUV delivers robust performance and efficiency.

Charging is quick and convenient, with direct current fast charging taking just 45 minutes to get you back on the road, while standard 9-10 hour 7-kilowatt alternating current charging ensures you’re always ready for the next journey.

The Tang has a suggested retail price of P3,371,000