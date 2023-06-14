Presyo Merkado: Current prices of food in Metro Cebu markets
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are the prevailing prices of food and commodities at the Ramos Public Market in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City and Mandaue City Public Market in Centro, Mandaue City as of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
According to vendors, prices of all products remained unchanged from yesterday’s rates.
At the Ramos Public Market, prices of rice ranges fromP48-P52 per kilo, pork meat tops at P380 per kilo, a whole chicken costs P250, while fish, particularly the favorite bangus, is at P250 per kilogram.
Here’s a complete list of prices at the market
Ramos Public Market
Local rice (per kg)
- Ganador – P52
- Sinandomeng – P45
- Lion Ivory – P48
Mais
- Mais #16 – P46
- Mais #14 – P46
Meat and poultry
- Pork (abaga) – P380/kg
- Ribs -P380/kg
- Pata – P250/kg
- Whole chicken – P250
- Egg – P260 large; P240 medium (/tray)
Seafood
- Bangus – P250
- Bodboron (local round scad) – P250
- Tamarong – P250
- Shrimp – P380
Vegetables (per kg)
- Eggplant P70
- Carrot P120
- Okra P100
- Cabbage P60
- Potato P120
- Sayote P25/piece
- Ampalaya P80
- Pechay P100
- Tomato P90
- Gabi P70
- Squash P30
- Batong P100
- Sikwa P80
Fruits (per kg)
- Calamansi P100
- Banana (lakatan) P90
- Banana (tundan) P60
- Mango P170
Other commodities (per kg)
- Garlic – P120
- Onion – P180
- Ginger – P100
- Sili espada – P120
- Sili atsal – P200
- Refined sugar – P100
- Brown sugar – P90
- Palm oil – P90
Mandaue City Public Market
In Mandaue, price of rice ranges between P48-P50 per kilo. Pork meat tops at P300 for the lean portion. Bangus is priced at P200.
Here is the complete list of prices in the market:
Local rice (per kg)
- Ganador – P50
- Lion Ivory – P45
- Sinandomeng – P39
- Dona Conchita Blue – P50
- Dona Conchita Orange – P48
Meat and poultry (per kg)
- Beef Lean Meat – P400.00
- Beef Liver – P150.00
- Ginaling – P300.00
- Pork Lean Meat – P300.00
- Pork Liver – P180.00
- Chicken Head – P50.00
- Chicken Thigh – P210.00
- Chicken Wings – P210.00
- FISH (per kg)
- Bangus (Milkfish) – P200.00
- Tilapia – P200.00
- Bolinao – P120.00
- Danggit – P250.00
- Lumayagan – P220.00
- Lapu-Lapu – P450.00
- Pasayan – P350.00
- Tulingan – P249.00
Vegetables (per kg)
- Alugbate – P50.00
- Cabbage – P50.00
- Carrot – P100.00
- Potato – P120.00
- Sayote (Chayote) – P30.00
- Ampalaya (Bitter Gourd) – P70.00
- Eggplant – P70.00
- Garlic – P130.00
- Cauliflower – P180.00
- Green bell pepper – P320.00
- Red bell pepper – P160.00
- Okra – P80.00
- Pechay – P80.00
- Potato – P100.00
- Tomato – P60.00
- Singkamas – P50.00
- Sili spada – P160.00
- Sili labuyo – P200
- Kamunggay – P100/bundle
Fruits (per kg)
- Mango (g) – P130.00
- Mango – P130.00
- Melon – P70.00
- Camote – P50.00
- Guyabano – P70.00
- Papaya – P50.00
- Guava – P100.00
- Watermelon – P60.00
- Pinya – P55.00
- Singkamas – P50.00
- Kardaba – P25.00
- Bangan/Lakatan – P80.00
- Apple (s) – P100.00/2 pcs.
- Apple (b) – P20.00/pc
- Banana green – P12.00/piece
- Orange – P25.00/2 pcs.
Other commodities
- Edible Oil – P28.00/lapad
- Egg (Small) – P84.00/doz
- Egg (Medium) – P90.00/doz
- Egg (Large) – P96.00/doz
- Sugar, Refined – P90.00
- Sugar, Brown – P80.00
- Local Salt – P12.00
- Iodized Salt – P40.00
