Presyo Merkado: Current prices of food in Metro Cebu markets

By: Emmariel Ares, Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital | June 14,2023 - 08:03 AM

Presyo Merkado is a daily guide of prices of goods in different markets around Metro Cebu. Stay updated by checking our site and social media platforms every morning.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are the prevailing prices of food and commodities at the Ramos Public Market in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City and Mandaue City Public Market in Centro, Mandaue City as of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

According to vendors, prices of all products remained unchanged from yesterday’s rates.

At the Ramos Public Market, prices of rice ranges fromP48-P52 per kilo, pork meat tops at P380 per kilo, a whole chicken costs P250, while fish, particularly the favorite bangus, is at P250 per kilogram.

Here’s a complete list of prices at the market

Ramos Public Market

Local rice (per kg)

Ganador – P52

Sinandomeng – P45

Lion Ivory – P48

Mais

Mais #16 – P46

Mais #14 – P46

Meat and poultry

Pork (abaga) – P380/kg

Ribs -P380/kg

Pata – P250/kg

Whole chicken – P250

Egg – P260 large; P240 medium (/tray)

Seafood

Bangus – P250

Bodboron (local round scad) – P250

Tamarong – P250

Shrimp – P380

Vegetables (per kg)

Eggplant P70

Carrot P120

Okra P100

Cabbage P60

Potato P120

Sayote P25/piece

Ampalaya P80

Pechay P100

Tomato P90

Gabi P70

Squash P30

Batong P100

Sikwa P80

Fruits (per kg)

Calamansi P100

Banana (lakatan) P90

Banana (tundan) P60

Mango P170

Other commodities (per kg)

Garlic – P120

Onion – P180

Ginger – P100

Sili espada – P120

Sili atsal – P200

Refined sugar – P100

Brown sugar – P90

Palm oil – P90

Mandaue City Public Market

In Mandaue, price of rice ranges between P48-P50 per kilo. Pork meat tops at P300 for the lean portion. Bangus is priced at P200.

Here is the complete list of prices in the market:

Local rice (per kg)

Ganador – P50

Lion Ivory – P45

Sinandomeng – P39

Dona Conchita Blue – P50

Dona Conchita Orange – P48

Meat and poultry (per kg)

Beef Lean Meat – P400.00

Beef Liver – P150.00

Ginaling – P300.00

Pork Lean Meat – P300.00

Pork Liver – P180.00

Chicken Head – P50.00

Chicken Thigh – P210.00

Chicken Wings – P210.00

FISH (per kg)

Bangus (Milkfish) – P200.00

Tilapia – P200.00

Bolinao – P120.00

Danggit – P250.00

Lumayagan – P220.00

Lapu-Lapu – P450.00

Pasayan – P350.00

Tulingan – P249.00

Vegetables (per kg)

Alugbate – P50.00

Cabbage – P50.00

Carrot – P100.00

Potato – P120.00

Sayote (Chayote) – P30.00

Ampalaya (Bitter Gourd) – P70.00

Eggplant – P70.00

Garlic – P130.00

Cauliflower – P180.00

Green bell pepper – P320.00

Red bell pepper – P160.00

Okra – P80.00

Pechay – P80.00

Potato – P100.00

Tomato – P60.00

Singkamas – P50.00

Sili spada – P160.00

Sili labuyo – P200

Kamunggay – P100/bundle

Fruits (per kg)

Mango (g) – P130.00

Mango – P130.00

– P130.00 Melon – P70.00

Camote – P50.00

Guyabano – P70.00

Papaya – P50.00

Guava – P100.00

Watermelon – P60.00

Pinya – P55.00

Singkamas – P50.00

Kardaba – P25.00

Bangan/Lakatan – P80.00

Apple (s) – P100.00/2 pcs.

Apple (b) – P20.00/pc

Banana green – P12.00/piece

Orange – P25.00/2 pcs.

Other commodities

Edible Oil – P28.00/lapad

Egg (Small) – P84.00/doz

Egg (Medium) – P90.00/doz

Egg (Large) – P96.00/doz

Sugar, Refined – P90.00

Sugar, Brown – P80.00

Local Salt – P12.00

Iodized Salt – P40.00

