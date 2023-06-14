Presyo Merkado: Current prices of food in Metro Cebu markets

By: Emmariel Ares, Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital | June 14,2023 - 08:03 AM

Presyo Merkado is a daily guide of prices of goods in different markets around Metro Cebu. Stay updated by checking our site and social media platforms every morning.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are the prevailing prices of food and commodities at the Ramos Public Market in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City and Mandaue City Public Market in Centro, Mandaue City as of  Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

According to vendors, prices of all products remained unchanged from yesterday’s rates.

At the Ramos Public Market, prices of rice ranges fromP48-P52 per kilo,  pork meat tops at P380 per kilo, a whole chicken costs P250, while fish, particularly the favorite bangus, is at P250 per kilogram.

Here’s a complete list of prices at the market

Presyo Merkado

A glimpse of the vegetable section of the Ramos Public Market in Cebu City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Niña Mae Oliverio

Ramos Public Market

Local rice (per kg)

  • Ganador – P52
  • Sinandomeng – P45
  • Lion Ivory – P48

Mais

  • Mais #16 – P46
  • Mais #14 – P46

Meat and poultry

  • Pork (abaga) –  P380/kg
  • Ribs -P380/kg
  • Pata – P250/kg
  • Whole chicken – P250
  • Egg – P260 large;  P240 medium (/tray)

Seafood

  • Bangus – P250
  • Bodboron (local round scad) – P250
  • Tamarong – P250
  • Shrimp – P380

Vegetables (per kg)

  • Eggplant P70
  • Carrot P120
  • Okra P100
  • Cabbage P60
  • Potato P120
  • Sayote P25/piece
  • Ampalaya P80
  • Pechay P100
  • Tomato P90
  • Gabi P70
  • Squash P30
  • Batong P100
  • Sikwa P80

Fruits (per kg)

  • Calamansi P100
  • Banana (lakatan) P90
  • Banana (tundan) P60
  • Mango P170

Other commodities (per kg)

  • Garlic – P120
  • Onion – P180
  • Ginger – P100
  • Sili espada – P120
  • Sili atsal – P200
  • Refined sugar – P100
  • Brown sugar – P90
  • Palm oil – P90
Presyo Merkado

A look at some of the vegetables sold at the Mandaue City Public Market in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Emmariel Ares

Mandaue City Public Market

In Mandaue, price of rice ranges between P48-P50 per kilo. Pork meat tops at P300 for the lean portion. Bangus is priced at P200. 

Here is the complete list of prices in the market:

Local rice (per kg)

  • Ganador – P50
  • Lion Ivory – P45
  • Sinandomeng – P39
  • Dona Conchita Blue – P50
  • Dona Conchita Orange – P48

Meat and poultry (per kg)

  • Beef Lean Meat – P400.00
  • Beef Liver – P150.00
  • Ginaling – P300.00
  • Pork Lean Meat – P300.00
  • Pork Liver – P180.00
  • Chicken Head – P50.00
  • Chicken Thigh – P210.00
  • Chicken Wings – P210.00
  • FISH (per kg)
  • Bangus (Milkfish) – P200.00
  • Tilapia – P200.00
  • Bolinao – P120.00
  • Danggit – P250.00
  • Lumayagan – P220.00
  • Lapu-Lapu – P450.00
  • Pasayan – P350.00
  • Tulingan – P249.00

Vegetables (per kg)

  • Alugbate – P50.00
  • Cabbage – P50.00
  • Carrot – P100.00
  • Potato – P120.00
  • Sayote (Chayote) – P30.00
  • Ampalaya (Bitter Gourd) – P70.00
  • Eggplant – P70.00
  • Garlic – P130.00
  • Cauliflower – P180.00
  • Green bell pepper – P320.00
  • Red bell pepper – P160.00
  • Okra – P80.00
  • Pechay – P80.00
  • Potato – P100.00
  • Tomato – P60.00
  • Singkamas – P50.00
  • Sili spada – P160.00
  • Sili labuyo – P200
  • Kamunggay – P100/bundle

Fruits (per kg)

  • Mango (g) – P130.00
  • Mango  – P130.00
  • Melon – P70.00
  • Camote – P50.00
  • Guyabano – P70.00
  • Papaya – P50.00
  • Guava – P100.00
  • Watermelon – P60.00
  • Pinya – P55.00
  • Singkamas – P50.00
  • Kardaba – P25.00
  • Bangan/Lakatan – P80.00
  • Apple (s) – P100.00/2 pcs.
  • Apple (b) – P20.00/pc
  • Banana green – P12.00/piece
  • Orange – P25.00/2 pcs.

Other commodities

  • Edible Oil – P28.00/lapad
  • Egg (Small) – P84.00/doz
  • Egg (Medium) – P90.00/doz
  • Egg (Large) – P96.00/doz
  • Sugar, Refined – P90.00
  • Sugar, Brown – P80.00
  • Local Salt – P12.00
  • Iodized Salt – P40.00

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Prices of pork and chicken drop in Cebu City

Chicken supply shortage? Mandaue vendors feeling the effects

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, chicken, Mandaue City, market, pork, prices, rice, spices, vegetables
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.