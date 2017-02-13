Wage board approves P13 hike for Central Visayas employees

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7) approved on Monday afternoon the P13 wage hike covering the Central Visayas region.

Joe Tumungha, coordinator of Nagkaisa and a member of RTWPB-7, said they will send the approved resolution to the National Wage Productivity Commission (NWPC).

“We will wait for the wage order coming from NWPC and a publication will follow. After 15 days of publication, the P13 wage hike will be implemented,” Tumungha said.

Once implemented, minimum wage for the expanded Metro Cebu areas covering Carcar City to Danao City (Class A) will be at P353 per day.

Meanwhile, Toledo City and Bogo City (Class B) will have a minimum wage of P320 per day. Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Class D) will have a minimum wage of P295 per day.