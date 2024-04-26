LIST: Areas in PH with ‘dangerous’ heat index on Saturday, April 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It’s going to be a hot day on Saturday, April 27, in different parts of the country.

This after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its heat index forecast as of April 25, showed several areas reaching ‘dangerous’ heat index levels.

Here’s the list of areas in the Philippines which will be expected to have 42-degree Celsius-and-above head index readings on April 27:

Sangley Point, Cavite – 46 degrees Celsius

Aparri, Cagayan – 46 degrees Celsius

Bacnotan, La Union – 45 degrees Celsius

Aborlan, Palawan – 45 degrees Celsius

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 45 degrees Celsius

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 44 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City, Albay – 44 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 44 degrees Celsius

ISU Echague, Isabela – 44 degrees Celsius

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 44 degrees Celsius

Coron, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius

Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 43 degrees Celsius

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte — 43 degrees Celsius

Tayabas City, Quezon – 43 degrees Celsius

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43 degrees Celsius

Roxas City, Capiz – 43 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

Dumangas, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

CBSUA, Pili Camarines Sur – 43 degrees Celsius

Iba, Zambales – 43 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43 degrees Celsius

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 43 degrees Celsius

Virac, Catanduanes – 43 degrees Celsius

Malaybalay, Bukidnon – 43 degrees Celsius

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 43 degrees Celsius

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – 42 degrees Celsius

Clark Airport, Pampanga – 42 degrees Celsius

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42 degrees Celsius

Alabat, Quezon – 42 degrees Celsius

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42 degrees Celsius

La Ganja, La Carlota, Negroc Occidental – 42 degrees Celsius

Catarman, Northern Samar – 42 degrees Celsius

Catbalogan, Samar – 42 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City, Leyte – 42 degrees Celsius

Guian, Eastern Samar – 42 degrees Celsius

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 42 degrees Celsius

According to Pagasa, heat index between 42 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius fall under the danger classification.

In this classification, Pagasa warns that heat cramps and heat exhaustion is likely and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

