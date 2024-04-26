LIST: Areas in PH with ‘dangerous’ heat index on Saturday, April 27
CEBU CITY, Philippines–It’s going to be a hot day on Saturday, April 27, in different parts of the country.
This after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its heat index forecast as of April 25, showed several areas reaching ‘dangerous’ heat index levels.
READ MORE:
Dangerous heat index will be felt in Metro Manila, 31 other areas on Friday
Pagasa-Mactan says May will be hottest month
Here’s the list of areas in the Philippines which will be expected to have 42-degree Celsius-and-above head index readings on April 27:
- Sangley Point, Cavite – 46 degrees Celsius
- Aparri, Cagayan – 46 degrees Celsius
- Bacnotan, La Union – 45 degrees Celsius
- Aborlan, Palawan – 45 degrees Celsius
- Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City – 45 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 44 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City, Albay – 44 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 44 degrees Celsius
- ISU Echague, Isabela – 44 degrees Celsius
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 44 degrees Celsius
- Coron, Palawan – 44 degrees Celsius
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 43 degrees Celsius
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte — 43 degrees Celsius
- Tayabas City, Quezon – 43 degrees Celsius
- CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43 degrees Celsius
- Roxas City, Capiz – 43 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius
- Dumangas, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius
- CBSUA, Pili Camarines Sur – 43 degrees Celsius
- Iba, Zambales – 43 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43 degrees Celsius
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 43 degrees Celsius
- Virac, Catanduanes – 43 degrees Celsius
- Malaybalay, Bukidnon – 43 degrees Celsius
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 43 degrees Celsius
- NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya – 42 degrees Celsius
- Clark Airport, Pampanga – 42 degrees Celsius
- Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42 degrees Celsius
- Alabat, Quezon – 42 degrees Celsius
- Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – 42 degrees Celsius
- La Ganja, La Carlota, Negroc Occidental – 42 degrees Celsius
- Catarman, Northern Samar – 42 degrees Celsius
- Catbalogan, Samar – 42 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City, Leyte – 42 degrees Celsius
- Guian, Eastern Samar – 42 degrees Celsius
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 42 degrees Celsius
According to Pagasa, heat index between 42 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius fall under the danger classification.
In this classification, Pagasa warns that heat cramps and heat exhaustion is likely and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.