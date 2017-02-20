Chef Benoit’s luscious French pastries

ÉCLAIRS. Tarts. Meringues. Choux. Let Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino take you on a culinary journey to France as they unraveled Chef Benoit’s Classic and Traditional French Patisseries at the Lobby Lounge last Feb. 2.

Chef Benoit lets you experience the Parisian life with his flair and skill in creating luscious pastries that would satisfy pastry lovers and aficionados.

Enjoy a collection of tarts, éclairs, madeleines, macarons and more at just P499.

Located at the Lobby Lounge at the Gourmet Walk, Chef Benoit’s Classic and Traditional French Patisseries is open from 11 AM – 10:30 PM daily.

For inquiries, call (032) 232-6888 local 8600. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City. /PR