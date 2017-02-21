Teener dies, another critically injured after shootings

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men around 2 a.m. yesterday in Sitio Tabok Lamac, Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

SPO1 Romel Butaya of Liloan Police Station said that prior to the incident, victim Nipre Carl Carbajosa was already sleeping inside their house when he was called by his friends to come out as they would buy something to eat.

While walking towards the store, they passed by the two unidentified men revving their motorcycle engine loudly, prompting the victim to call their attention as the residents in the area were still sleeping.

The suspects got angry and chased the teeners. Carbajosa, who was left behind, was caught and repeatedly shot by the backrider.

Carbajosa died instantly due to multiple gunshot wounds in his body. The two assailants fled.

Responding policemen recovered from the crime scene three empty shells and one bullet of a .45 pistol.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman was in serious condition after she was shot in the head by an unidentified man at around 9 p.m. last Monday beside a motel in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City.

The victim was identified as Pamela Ann Marie Barcenas, single, of Barangay San Isidro, Talisay.

PO3 Jonel Ater of Talisay City Police Station said the victim was seen by a witness standing alone beside the motel. Minutes later, an unidentified man on board a motorcycle approached her. The two were having a conversation, but suddenly, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

Barcenas was brought to a hospital in Talisay City and then transferred to Cebu City for further medication.

PO3 Ater said they were still establishing the motive of the incident.