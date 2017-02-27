Top performers in Drag Wars 2016 bared

After four legs of racing, organizers of the Drag Wars series have come up with the top performers of 2016.

Leading the list is Vergel Vicencio of Bacolod’d team AMR, who was named Driver of the Year. He was also the quick 8 open over all champion.

The quick 8 open overall 1st runner up award went to Warren Go of Cebu’s team ACR.

In the all-motor division, quick 8 overall champion was Jesus Tanpinco of Bacolod’s team BMS while 1st runner up was Junjie Genoves of team UNB.

2nd runner up honors went to Classic Autoworx’s Michael “Yehmen” Mercado, who is one of the organizers of the series.

Tanpinco also won the Pro class overall title while Go settled for runner up honors.

The Expert class overall champion was Ricky Rojas of team BMS while the hotstreet overall title went to DubCity’s Wilren Peña.

Point system was used to determine the overall winners for last year.

The 2017 series started last weekend but organizers are still finalizing the results at press time.

Organizers of the race is the Cebu horsepower events and promotions.