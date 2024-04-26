DepEd-7 condemns tragic killing of grade 7 student in Talisay City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of a Grade 7 student in Talisay City, Cebu.

The incident, which occurred early Friday morning on April 26, 2024, shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of students as they engage in remote learning activities.

According to initial reports, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, whose identity is being withheld due to her minor status, was working on her learning modules inside her residence in Sit Riverside 1, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

The unidentified assailant gained entry into her home and shot her.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, the regional director of DepEd-7, condemned the brutal act and called for prompt action from the authorities to apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this heinous crime.

“It is heartbreaking to hear of such senseless violence, especially against a young student who was simply pursuing her education,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, April 26.

“We push the police nga madakpan gyud ang walay puangod nga naghimo ana nga krimen, the future of the child… grabe maka sagmuyo gyud.”

(We push the police to catch the merciless people responsible for this crime, the future of the child.. it’s very sad.)

Currently, the Talisay City Police Station is investigating the crime scene to gather evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Dr. Jimenez also said that DepEd Region 7 is cooperating with law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation and planning to extend support to grieving parents during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim,” Dr. Jimenez said in Cebuano.

