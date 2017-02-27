Volkswagen unveils new large van

For those needing quite a bit more space than in a Golf or a Touareg, Volkswagen is launching a new large van called the Crafter.

The Crafter is a nine-seat van available in two variants, the 35M and 35L.

The Crafter 35M measures 5905mm long x 1933mm wide x 2415mm tall, with a 3665mm wheelbase. Price is P2.5 million. The larger 35L stretches to 6940mm long x 1993mm wide to a roof-scraping 2705mm, on a 4325mm wheebase. This one goes for P3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebu prices are P50,000 more due to freight expenses.

Volkswagen Cebu branch Manager Ren Dumaraos said the Crafter is already available in their dealership.

He added that the huge van is highly customizable, which means one can do a lot with its interior setting because of its generous space.

The Crafter is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel that produces 163hp and 400Nm of torque. It mates to a six-speed manual transmission. Given the manual tranny and the van’s size, maneuvering and parking the Crafter is probably best left to a chauffeur.

Features include panoramic windows, multiple-vent aircon, power sliding door and leatherette seats. Safety features include ABS brakes, Electronic Stabilization Program and traction control.