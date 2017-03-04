Book of Robredo writings launched

How do you remember a public servant once beloved by many?

Vice President Leni Robredo hopes that a compilation of writings and speeches of her husband, the late Naga City mayor and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jesse M. Robredo, will keep his memory and spirit alive in the hearts and minds of Filipinos.

The 130-page book, entitled “Jesse Robredo: The Quest for Good Governance,” provides a view of the man whose brand of public service, characterized by his accessibility to the masses, endeared him to fellow Nagauenos and supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched yesterday at The Gallery in AyalaAyala

Center Cebu, the book, which has a photo of the late secretary on its white cover, is now available in National Bookstore branches.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to launch this book in Cebu. Alam niyo naman (As you know), Cebu holds a special place in our hearts. This was the last city my husband was in before the painful plane crash,” the Vice President said in her speech.

Jesse died in a plane crash in the seas off Masbate on August 18, 2012 while on his way home to Naga City after visiting Cebu. He was 54 years old.

Captain Jessup Bahinting and Nepalese co-pilot Khsitiz Chand were also killed in the accident.

His police aide, Senior Inspector Jun Abrazado, was the lone survivor.

“I always come back to Cebu after he left us. Each and every time we come, it feels like going home,” the Vice President said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the foundation and the family to keep Jesse’s spirit alive,” she added.

Jesse was mayor of Naga City for 19 years and became the DILG secretary for two years during the administration of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

The Vice President said that they decided to compile his writings and speeches in a book because after Jesse died, several people asked for copies of his writings and speeches.

“Most of the time it would be local government officials who asked for copies of his speeches. So noong una, ipamigay (before we would give) for local government officials. But when people from the DILG, people from other national government agencies and people from development organizations started asking from us also, we decided to have it available commercially already,” she said.

A book signing was held by the Vice President after the event where guests and onlookers were given the opportunity to have photos taken with her.

The event was also attended by Cebu City Councilors Margot Osmeña, Hanz Abella, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and Sisinio Andales.