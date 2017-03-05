Mass CPR activities held today

HUNDREDS in Cebu are expected to join today’s nationwide mass cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) activity, which will include the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and Philippine Heart Association (PHA).

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Disaster Risk Management for Health in Central Visayas, said that they are aiming to create awareness to enhance CPR as a life-saving skill.

“We want to inculcate this skill as part of disaster preparedness,” Dr. Blanco told Cebu Daily News.

DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas will lead the activity today with DOH-7 personnel including janitors and security guards at the DOH-7 compound in Cebu City.

Blanco said the PHA would also conduct the same activity at the Cebu Coliseum where they would be joined by students.

The activity today is also an implementation of Republic Act No. 10871 or an act requiring basic education students to undergo age-appropriate basic life support training.

Dr. Blanco said that there are two modules for the basic life training support.

First is to provide training for health care providers as additional skill, and second, for personnel like rescuers and barangay health workers.

The local government unit (LGU) or the barangay levels should have designated persons who can conduct CPRs.