Cops nab six ‘kidnappers’ in Minglanilla

Minglanilla police arrested six individuals accused of attempting to kidnap four elementary pupils around noontime on Thursday.

Arrested were Rheamay Sagmon, Estela Montes, James Kevie Paradela, Marian Serenio, Reymart Abobo and Federico dela Cruz.

Minglanilla Police Chief Dexter Calacar said the suspects come from parts of Cebu, Manila and Mindanao.

Calacar said they spotted the white van which the suspects reportedly use parked outside of a house which they occupied in the neighboring Naga City around 9:30 p.m., about nine hours since the reported kidnap attempt outside of the gates of the Minglanilla Central School.

He said the complainants identified the suspects who are now detained at the Minglanilla Police Station.

Calacar said the four female students went out of their campus during their lunch break. The girls were about to enter their school’s gate when one of the suspects, whom they identified as Paradela approached them.

The girls told the police that the suspect asked them to accompany him to buy guavas.

The suspect then held the hand of one of the girls. But the girl was able to free herself from the suspect’s grip.

Although scared, the four girls run to their classroom and reported the incident to their teacher.

The girls accompanied by their parents later on reported what they claimed as a kidnap attempt to the police.