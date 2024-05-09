PRO-7 addresses hacked RCADD’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is taking swift action to address the hacking of its Regional Community Affairs Development Division’s (RCADD) Facebook account, which was reported on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Inappropriate images have been posted on the account’s story since then, putting sensitive information at risk.

PRO-7 released an official statement on Wednesday, May 8, confirming the unauthorized access and stating that immediate measures are being taken.

“The incident occurred on May 6, 2024, at around 3:00 AM and was promptly reported to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) 7 for further investigation and account recovery,” read a portion of the statement.

“The social media handlers have also contacted Meta, the company responsible for Facebook, to report the incident on May 7, 2024. Meta has responded with a pledge to review the account for immediate repossession,” PRO-7 added.

PRO-7 recognized the breach of the RCADD account, which is a vital platform for promoting community safety.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of sensitive information. To address this, Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has instructed the civision chief to report the matter to the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) and Information Technology Management Service (ITMS) promptly.

PRO-7 reassured the public of their serious handling of the situation and promised accountability for the perpetrators. According to Republic Act No. 10175 or the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” violators may face imprisonment for twelve to twenty years and a fine of at least P500,000.

“We emphasize our commitment to the protection of sensitive information, and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to address cybersecurity threats that may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause, and we implore your patience and understanding as we strive to address this issue as soon as possible,” stated Aberin. /clorenciana

