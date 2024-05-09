16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 09,2024 - 11:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 16-year-old girl was killed while two other minors sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu on early Thursday morning, May 9, 2024.

The fatal shooting involving a group of minors reportedly happened at past 3:00 a.m.

Police, in a report, disclosed that a concerned citizen reported the shooting incident to authorities at around 4:10 a.m.

Immediately after, police personnel went to the area to respond to the report.

The victims, whose names will be omitted as they are minors, were an 18-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.

According to the report, the victims were hanging out together with their friends at a convenience store in the barangay early Thursday.

Around 5 unidentified assailants onboard two motorcycles then arrived at the area. The driver of one of the motorcycles, who was wearing a full-faced helmet, allegedly fired his unknown caliber of firearm at the group of minors several times.

The other assailants, whose faces were covered by t-shirts, allegedly served as the lookout during the shooting.

The 18-year-old boy sustained two gunshot wounds on his left chest and left leg, stated the report.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old boy got shot four times on his buttocks and the only girl sustained two wounds on her left and right chest.

After the attack, the assailants reportedly fled from the scene heading towards the north.

The entire incident was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera of a nearby establishment.

The victims were rushed by a concerned citizen to the nearest hospitals for immediate medical treatment.

The 16-year-old girl, however, died at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday despite efforts to save her.

During the follow-up investigation, police recovered 18 pieces of empty shells and 2 slugs from an unknown caliber of firearm from the crime scene.

As of this writing, Liloan police is still conducting an investigation on the shooting of the minors in the barangay.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

