Comeback fight: Tapales set to battle Thai boxer for WBC title

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Former world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales successfully weighed in for his highly anticipated comeback fight set for Friday, May 10, at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Tapales, a former World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight champion, will face Thai boxer Nattapong Jankaew in a 10-round bout.

They will compete for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super bantamweight title, which is the main event of the fight card co-promoted by Sean Gibbons and Sanman Boxing.

Tapales weighed in at 119.6 pounds, while Jankaew was slightly heavier at 121.4 lbs.

This marks Tapales’ first fight since his loss to Naoya Inoue last December 26, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan, where he lost his two world titles via a 10th round knockout.

Tapales, aged 32, has won 37 matches, with 19 by knockout, and suffered four losses.

On the other hand, Jankaew, 27, has a record of 12 wins and 3 losses, with eight knockouts. He recently defeated Woraphon Saecha in March in Bangkok, Thailand, with a first-round knockout.

Also on the fight card tomorrow are former world interim champion Reymart Gaballo facing Kenbun Torres, Yesimuhan Yeerkin taking on Reymond Yanong, Abubakar Yanon against Joshua Solis, Bryan Ascano versus Alvin Medura, Jesarial Ancajas battling Herovan Beltran, David Santisima facing Reynald Condes, and Dan Dacles fighting Mark Crisostomo. /clorenciana

