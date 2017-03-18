Sultan’s opponent falls ill, title-defense cancelled

THE much-awaited showdown between two Filipino boxers for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-continental super flyweight is off.

Jonas “Zorro” Sultan of ALA Boxing Gym was supposed defend the IBF belt tomorrow at the Makati Center Square but his opponent, former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro, was pulled out of the card as he was suffering from urinary tract infection (UTI)

Sultan said it was Jaro’s promoters who informed him and his team of the cancellation.

The fight was supposed to be the main event of the fight card put up by Jaro’s promoter Shape Up Boxing Gym.