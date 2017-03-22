Lapu jail guards arrest high school student for sneaking in drugs

A high school student was arrested by jailguards of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail after he attempted to sneak in a pack of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) in the facility at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Remerl Pojas, 20, of Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, and a grade 8 student of Gothong National High School went to the jail facility to visit an inmate named Fernando Pagobo.

Pagobo, 37, has been detained at the facility since 2015 for selling shabu.

According to Jail Warden JSupt. Gil Inopia, jail officers JO1 Mark Nicholas Sato and SJO3 Edgar Mondido became suspicious after Pojas, who was about to meet Pagobo, excused himself to use the comfort room.

JO1 Sato followed him to the comfort room and conducted another inspection on Pojas.

Sato found a pack of suspected shabu worth P236,000 inserted in Pojas’ anus.

Pagobo will be facing charges for conniving with Pojas after jail officers found P2,500 cash in his possession which they believe were proceeds of the illegal drugs trade.