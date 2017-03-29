World-class tokens, ‘Best of Visayas’ products readied for delegates

TWO world-class Cebuano-made works of art will take the spotlight as delegates of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit meetings in Cebu and Bohol next month will receive the items as special tokens.

Taking center stage are Bon-ace Fashion Tools Inc.’s “Wave Vase” and Arden Classic Inc.’s “Brass Tarsier,” made in Minglanilla town in the south and Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, respectively.

According to the product description of the “Wave Vase” attached to its packaging, the item is an inspired creation by skilled artisans in Cebu whose mastery of using shells as their art media is renowned internationally.

The Wave Vase was created to support the “Green Earth” concept and is made from recycled “kabibe” shells discarded by the food industry.

“It is an interpretation of the undulations of the ocean swells and its movements, reflecting nature as both chaotic and coherent, sonorous but harmoniously symphonic, and erratic but persistent, as is life,” the description read.

Bon-ace, founded by Engineer Ramir Bonghanoy, is known for transforming natural materials into works of art that offer functionality and uniqueness of form and texture for more than 10 years already.

The Wave Vase will be given to delegates attending the meetings in Cebu, which are organized by the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Department of National Defense (DND). The Finance and central bank meetings of the Asean will be held from April 3 to 7 while the Asean Defense Senior Officials’ Meetings (ADSOM) will be held from April 5 to 7.

Around 300 delegates are expected to attend the finance meetings in Lapu-Lapu City, hosted by the DOF, while around 150 will join the ADSOM in Cebu City, hosted by the DND.

Meanwhile, the Brass Tarsier, which is seen with a shell on its back, is perched on a branch attached to a hollow base, created as such to make the token easy to carry.

Arden Classic was founded by couple Arden and Jen Siarot in 1997. Its fine home furnishings and decorative accessories are handmade by expert craftsmen, reflecting the devotion, skill, and creativity of the young owners.

The Brass Tarsier will be handed to around 200 delegates attending the Fair Trade Agreement negotiations between Hongkong and the Asean bloc from April 18 to 22 at the Hennan Resort in Panglao, Bohol.

Asteria Caberte, director of the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7), said her office will also install a “Go Local” pop-up store at the venue.

“We will be displaying top quality products from the region, unique and carefully curated,” she said.

The DTI’s “Go Local” store concept aims to showcase high-quality souvenir items manufactured by homegrown micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises.

It seeks to bring world-class and high-end products made by Filipinos to the mainstream consumer base.