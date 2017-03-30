Policeman’s son stabbed dead by drunk neighbor

CEBU CITY—The four-year-old son of a policeman was killed after a drunk neighbor stabbed him near his house at Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City past noon on Thursday.

Emmanuel Tek-eng Martinez was playing with his cousin outside their house about 12:20 p.m. when he was stabbed in the back by Danilo Remulta, 49 who was under the influence of liquor.

The knife pierced through the heart of the boy who died while being attended to at the emergency room of nearby Miller Hospital.

PO1 Emmanuel Martinez Sr., who was assigned at the San Nicolas police station, said he was about to take a bath to get ready for work when his nephew and another son rushed into the house and told him that Emmanuel Jr. had been stabbed.

He immediately went out of the house and found Remulta still holding the knife while his young son was lying on the ground.

While he was persuading the suspect to surrender, he didn’t realize that his son was critically wounded.

The suspect handed the knife and surrendered.

The policeman then rushed his son to the hospital where he was informed that the knife had hit the boy’s heart.