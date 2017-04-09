Travel alert up in Cebu

US EMBASSY TRAVEL ADVISORY

The United States Embassy in Manila yesterday warned Americans in the Philippines to be careful in traveling to Central Visayas, citing “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups might try to conduct kidnappings in the region, particularly in Cebu and Bohol provinces.

“The US Embassy has received unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings in Central Visayas, which includes both Cebu and Bohol provinces,” said a travel advisory posted on the US Embassy’s website on Sunday that took security forces in the region and local leaders by surprise.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), assured citizens and foreigners that there is still no direct threat in the region, even as he stressed that the Philippine National Police has not downgraded the alert status for the whole region, at Level 2, that was implemented during the high-level meetings here last week of finance and defense officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Taliño reiterated they haven’t received any direct and specific threat for Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol provinces.

“Hindi namin alam kung saan nila (US Embassy) nakuha ang information nila. Kasi may mga sources din sila. Pero kino-consider naman natin yung information na yan (We don’t know where they got their information. They also have their own sources. But still we are considering their information),” Talino said.

“US citizens are advised to carefully consider this information as you make your travel plans, and to review personal security plans, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and remain vigilant at all times,” the travel advisory on the embassy’s website continued.

Worldwide caution

The embassy also reminded US citizens that its most recent “worldwide caution,” issued last March 7, indicated that there is an ongoing threat of terrorist actions and violence against US citizens and interests abroad, including the Philippines.

“Extremists have targeted sporting events, theaters, markets, mass transportation systems — including airlines, and other public venues where large crowds gather. Crowded nightclubs, shopping malls, buses and popular restaurants have also been targets. US citizens should be mindful of the importance of taking preventative measures to ensure their safety and security while traveling and residing in the Philippines,” the embassy said.

The Philippine military and police have been keeping an eye on groups such as the Abu Sayyaf, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Ansar Al-Khilafa Philippines and the Maute group whose members and strongholds have been targeted in various operations in Mindanao in the previous months.

Cebu and Bohol’s beaches, diving spots, mountain and island resorts, nature parks and heritage locations are among the country’s top drawers of local and foreign travellers during the summer months.

Security measures in place

Taliño said that while there are no confirmed terror threats in the region, the PNP’s security coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (AFP Centcom) is still in place in southern Cebu and other tourist destination areas in the province.

The coordination was put in place after the US Embassy, in November last year, also issued an advisory alerting its citizens of terror and kidnapping threats in southern Cebu.

The security coordinating loop also included the Philippine Coast Guard and other agencies meant to intensify security measures implemented in places of convergence such as hotels, resorts, beaches, and tourist destinations.

According to Taliño, the information from the US Embassy will be considered as they implement measures to secure not only American citizens or other foreign visitors but also local residents during the Holy Week, when thousands are expected to flock to land, sea and air ports, churches, resorts, beaches, and malls.

“Kahit sino, mapa-Amerikano, Koreans, Japanese, Chinese pare-pareho lang. We will assure them na in place yung security system especially doon sa mga tourist destination areas,” Taliño added.

(Americans, Korean, Japanese, Chinese — all are the same to us. We will assure them that our security system is in place especially in tourist destination areas.)

Taliño also asked the public to be alert but to stay calm and report any suspicious activities in their area to police authorities.

Vigilance matters

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, when sought for comment, also urged for continued prayers that nothing untoward would happen to anyone, noting that kidnappings could always happen at any given time and the public should remain vigilant.

“As always, we pray (that the) people who might plan this kind of activity would have a change of heart. We are engaged in religious activities (at this time), why would we endanger the lives (of others)?” he said.

Mayor Jose Esgana of Santa Fe, a premier tourist destination on Bantayan Island, also assured that they have put in place preventive measures, including installing CCTVs at the port area, to alert authorities of the presence of suspicious persons on the island.

Tourists have also been advised to be extra careful, he added.

Esgana also said that the police augmentation force that was sent to Bantayan Island during the Asean Summit meetings in Cebu has not been pulled out, providing additional security to residents and to tourists expected to flock to the island during the Holy Week.

Mayor Art Despi of Bantayan town, on the other hand, said they can only hope that the island will remain a safe haven for tourists who will be drawn to his town on Good Friday to witness the procession of life-sized images depicting the passion and death of Christ.

Bantayan, the only place in the country that has a Papal dispensation to feast on meat, particularly lechon (roasted pig), on Good Friday.

“Terrorism acts are beyond my capacity to handle and it’s on the police with their intelligence team,” Despi told Cebu Daily News.