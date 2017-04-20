Fire damages 9 houses in Consolacion

Nine houses made of mix concrete and light materials were damaged by fire that hit a residential area in in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town, Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

According to SFO1 Tyron Gocela, investigator from Consolacion Fire Station, the fire allegedly started at the houses of Edna Tibon and Dutosme Indang.

The fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m., spread quickly to the neighboring houses and other structures in the densely populated neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was raised to 3rd alarm and was put under control at 4:20 p.m. with no one reported injured.

Letecia Torre, 65, sister of Edna Tibon whose house is located beside Tibon’s, said they were not home when the fire started.

Fortunately, their house was not among those that were damaged as trees blocked the area between their house and Tibon’s.

Tibon was rushed to the hospital after she was having difficulty breathing.

Tibon said she didn’t know what caused the fire and said she only noticed a thick smoke followed by a fire in their ceiling and quickly took her children outside.

The damage was pegged at P350,000.