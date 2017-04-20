Visiting teams lose opening games

Visiting teams got a rude welcome from host squads in the resumption of action of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21–&–Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament last Wednesday night.

The Talisay City Aqua Stars proved too much for the San Fernando Spartans in their 76-48 triumph in the South Division Bracket 1 at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Center, while Carmen chalked its own lopsided win by trashing Sogod, 99-78, in the North Division Bracket at the Carmen Municipal Gymnasium.

Action continues today in separate venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the North duels, Madridejos battles Bantayan at the Madredijos Municipal Gym in the main game. Kicking off today’s schedule is the showdown between Sta. Fe and San Remegio at 5 p.m., followed by the encounter between Bogo City and Medellin.

In the South Division, host team Samboan guns for a second straight win against Ginatilan in the 8 p.m. main game. Before that, Santander takes on Dalaguete at 5 p.m., while Alcoy clashes with Boljoon at 6:30 p.m.

Talisay was in control in the entire match that saw them leading by as many as 30 points in the third period.

Failing to get its game going, frustrations grew for San Fernando, which sputtered further after its main man Roland Alferez lost his cool and was ejected in the 2:13 mark of the third period.

For the infraction, Alferez will be slapped with a one-game suspension and will sit out San Fernando’s next game versus Sibonga on Sunday at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Elmer Echavez paced Talisay City with 12 points, while Richmon Lapinid and Vyrun Villanel added 11 markers each.

Johnson Klen Saramosing netted a game–high 15 points for San Fernando.

In other South Division games, Argao nipped Sibonga with a 90–83, while Minglanilla escaped the City of Naga, 81–75.

Christian Philipp Bejoc, on the other hand, fired 18 points to lead Carmen. Elver Bonjoc chipped in 12, while James Ronel Veloso donated 11.

Also winning were Danao City, which tripped Balamban, 87–68, and Tuburan, which stopped Borbon, 105-99.