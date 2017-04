LeBron James had 33 points while Kyrie Irving added 28 as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers,106-102, in their first-round Eastern Conference playoffs Monday morning.

With the win, the defending champion Cavs have swept the Pacers, 4-0, and will advance to the Eastern semis where they will meet the winner of the Toronto-Milwaukee series, which is currently tied at 2-2.

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 22 while Jeff Teague and Paul George added 15 each.