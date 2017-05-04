MCWD to tap private sector help

A projected increase in Metro Cebu’s water demand by the year 2020 would translate to an additional need of 80,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Joel Mari Yu, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman of the board, said that three years from now, Metro Ceb’s water demand would reach 416,000 cubic meters daily due to increasing population.

Yu is calling on private sector participation to help lessen the impact of the increased demand through water conservation and storage measures.

MCWD is looking at the immediate rehabilitation of Mananga Weir, and tapping additional water resources through the Mananga and Lusaran dams, south of Cebu.

The agency is also looking at bidding out projects meant to desalinate saltwater to make it fit for human consumption.

“Under my watch, we will involve the private sector and we will buy what we can buy,” he said.

In 2016, MCWD had 178,782 service connections which was considerably higher compared to 2015 which had 172,915 connections.

MCWD serves the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay and the towns of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova and Liloan.

“MCWD is only producing about 214,000 cubic meters daily with a deficit of 171,000 cubic meters,” said Engineer Ronel Magalso, division manager of the MCWD Environment and Water Resources Department.

The water sector in Cebu faces challenges like saltwater intrusion, pollution, and over-extraction of groundwater sources.

There are 127 wells operated by MCWD in Metro Cebu while other wells in Metro Cebu are operated by private firms.

“The MCWD monitors and regulates its water extraction to protect the aquifer and ensure sustainability,” Magalso said.

The water district started a P1.5 billion 100 kilometer pipeline network project in 2015 which is expected to end in 2020.

The project which stretches from V. Rama to N. Bacalso Avenue traversing P. Del Rosario St. will allow MCWD to bring water from the north to the south and other areas in Metro Cebu.

Yu noted that MCWD will need to adjust water rates from its current rate of P15 for the first 10 cubic meters to be able to implement all its projects.

“The new reality in the future is adequate water will not be cheap,” Yu said.