Cash awards await Mandaue teachers

Two Mandaue City graduates who landed in the top 10 of the board exams for teachers will soon receive cash incentives from the Mandaue City government.

In yesterday’s regular session, the Mandaue City Council approved a resolution granting cash incentives to Ian Christian Paler Cosido and Jayvee Cose Armamento.

Cosido ranked fourth while Armamento ranked eighth in the Licensure Examination Teachers-Secondary Level last September 2016.

“Having board passers who reside in Mandaue City including those landing in the top 10 is reflective of the efforts of the city government to make quality education accessible and available to all Mandauehanons,” read the resolution authored by Councilors Demetrio Cortes Jr. and Ernie Manatad.

Cosido will get P20,000 while Armamento will receive P10,000 from the city government along with plaques of recognition.

The cash incentives and plaques will be awarded to them during the Mandaue City Charter Day celebration on August 30.

Mandaue City Ordinance No. 13-2013-841 provides cash incentives to Mandauehanons who excel in Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) licensure and bar examinations.

Cosido, a resident of Barangay Pakna-an, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Secondary Education major in Social Sciences at Cebu Normal University.

Armamento, on the other hand, is a resident of Barangay Umapad who graduated magna cum laude in Secondary Education major in Physics-Mathematics from the University of San Carlos (USC).