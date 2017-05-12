Search for article

Sun Life’s GoWell to hold free workout

11:46 AM May 12th, 2017

By: PR, May 12th, 2017 11:46 AM
GoWell Ambassador Bubbles Paraiso will lead the yoga session.

FITNESS enthusiasts are invited to join a free yoga-run-yoga workout organized by Sun Life Financial’s wellness community GoWell on May 13, 6:30 AM, at The Terraces, Ayala Center, Cebu.

Dubbed “Namaste Run,” the unique workout will be led by GoWell ambassadors Bubbles Paraiso and Jaymie Pizarro. Bubbles, a triathlete and yoga teacher, will facilitate the dynamic stretching and community yoga; while Jaymie, Sun Life’s Health and Wellness Marketing Manager and who’s also known as The Bull Runner, will lead the easy run.

Those who wish to register for the Namaste Run simply need to go to www.GoWell.com.ph, create an account, and sign up for the event. Follow @GoWellph on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

