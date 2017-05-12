PDEA nabs 4 suspects; seize P600k worth of drugs in Duljo Fatima

Four drug suspects and more than half a million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an entrapment operation on Thursday night in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Elements of the Philipppine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) arrested Aileen Corrope, 31; Garry Gendarauli, 36; Sherylyn Marzon, 30; and Robergemes Daclison, 37.

PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña said the suspects are included in their list of drug personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from the suspects were 29 packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 300 grams with an estimated street value of P600,000.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26b and Section 11 of Article II RA 9165 of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.