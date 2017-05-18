3 arrested for transporting gasoline

THREE persons were arrested in separate areas in southwest Cebu for selling and transporting gasoline without an authorization from the Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday morning.

In Barili town, suspects Ricardo Himaya Jr. and Leah Culagbang were caught while transporting around 500 liters of gasoline placed in 22 plastic containers having an estimated value of P17,000 along the national road in Barangay Kalubihan.

According to Barili Police Station, Himaya failed to present a permit from the DOE allowing them to transport the liquid petroleum using his Suzuki multicab.

The suspects, together with the confiscated items, are now in the custody of Barili Police Station.

In Alcantara town, a 32-year-old resident of Sitio Talangnan, Barangay Sto. Niño, Malabuyoc was also arrested for transporting gasoline.

Suspect Monio Alueta was flagged down by PO2 Roman Cañete and PO1 Hervence delos Reyes.

According to Alcantara Police Station, a concerned citizen called the station informing that a vehicle loaded with 50 yellow containers filled with gasoline and driven by Alueta was heading south.

The police station immediately conducted a road block and intercepted Alueta along the national highway of Barangay Poblacion.

Police officials asked Alueta to show his legal documents from the DOE, but the suspect failed to do so. The suspect only presented his driver’s license and the vehicle’s registration papers.

The suspect is now detained at Alcantara Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

His vehicle and the 50 yellow containers will temporarily remain at the police station.