Remolino, Indaya defend titles in 10th Olango Challenge

YOUTHFUL swimmers Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Mae Indaya retained their respective titles in the 10th Olango Challenge at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Barangay Suba-Basbas in Lapu-Lapu City Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old Remolino of Talisay City timed one hour, 28 minutes and eight seconds, while the 16-year-old Indaya clocked in 1:31:40 to rule the male and female six-kilometer competitive swims, respectively.

Other winners were Antonne Villahermosa (3K competitive male), Loren Dale Echavez (3K competitive female), Rafael John Dacaldacal (6K fun mixed) and Jan Niño Rosales (3K fun mixed).