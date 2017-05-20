Search for article

Remolino, Indaya defend titles in 10th Olango Challenge

SHARES:

05:58 PM May 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: James Savellon, May 20th, 2017 05:58 PM
Flanked by his teammates, Andrew Kim Remolino talks about his victory in the 10th Olango Challenge at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Barangay Suba-Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City. (CDN photo/James Savellon)

Flanked by his teammates, Andrew Kim Remolino talks about his victory in the 10th Olango Challenge at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Barangay Suba-Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City. (CDN photo/James Savellon)

YOUTHFUL swimmers Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Mae Indaya retained their respective titles in the 10th Olango Challenge at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Barangay Suba-Basbas in Lapu-Lapu City Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old Remolino of Talisay City timed one hour, 28 minutes and eight seconds, while the 16-year-old Indaya clocked in 1:31:40 to rule the male and female six-kilometer competitive swims, respectively.

Other winners were Antonne Villahermosa (3K competitive male), Loren Dale Echavez (3K competitive female), Rafael John Dacaldacal (6K fun mixed) and Jan Niño Rosales (3K fun mixed).

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Alert up
Alert up
May 18th, 2017
HOTEL DRUG DEN BUSTED
HOTEL DRUG DEN BUSTED
May 19th, 2017