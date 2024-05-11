Lapu-Lapu City drowning: 5-year-old drowned by own half brother

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 5-year-old boy died after he was allegedly drowned by his own half-brother while they were swimming in the seawaters of Sitio Lawis, Brgy. Suba-Basbas in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, May 10, 2024, at around 9 a.m., police said.

Before drowning his stepbrother, the 14-year-old suspect allegedly hit the head of the victim with a rock.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the 5-year-old victim and the 14-year-old suspect have the same mother but have different fathers.

READ:

They were joined in their swimming excursion by their 7-year-old sibling who witnessed the whole tragic incident and who told police what really happened..

According to Torres, the suspect in the Lapu-Lapu City drowning incident killed the victim out of his anger towards the father of the child for allegedly always asking him to leave their house.

Torres added that the suspect was ill-mannered and a trouble-maker.

He said that the incident was reported to them at around 1:00 p.m. yesterday by the mother.

The Lapu-Lapu City drowning incident was not reported immediately since the mother had no idea yet of what really happened to the victim. Until the 7-year-old witness spilled the beans.

“Wala man sad gyud sila kahibawo sa tinuod nga hitabo kay nagtuo sila nga pure ra nga nalumos. So mao to naka-istorya tong laing igsuon nga nakakita siya sa hitabo nga gibunalan ang ulo sa bato kay naa man guy samad ang bata sa nawong. Then mao to, nakita sab sa bata nga gilumsan gyud ug tuyo ang manghod,” Torres said.

The suspect was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper interventions. Authorities are also investigating if the 14-year-old suspect is into drugs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP