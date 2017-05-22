New police chiefs for 5 Cebu towns

FIVE municipalities in Cebu have new police chiefs effective yesterday following a reshuffling implemented by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

The new police chiefs of Sibonga, Bantayan, Consolacion, Santander and Pinamungajan assumed office yesterday.

In Sibonga town, Chief Insp. Stephen Amamag-id replaced SPO4 Darline Banogon as police chief.

Replacing Amamag-id as police chief of Bantayan town on Bantayan Island is Chief Insp. Florendo Fajardo. Fajardo was the chief of police of Minglanilla before he was relieved by Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Director Noli Taliño early this year.

Supt. Mina Domingo replaced Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales as the Consolacion Police Station chief. Gonzales will be the new chief of Administration and Human Resource Development Division (HRDD) of CPPO.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado earlier asked Taliño to relieve Gonzales. Alegado accused Gonzales of not stopping an illegal gambling activity during the Holy Week.

In Santander town, the new police chief is Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, replacing Senior Insp. Alfredo Kuhay Jr., who is the new chief of Pinamungajan Police Station.

Former Pinamungajan police chief Senior Insp. Carmechaelo Lesoy will be assigned in the Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Branch.

Batobalonos was the former chief of Danao City Police Station. He was replaced by Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare.

CPPO Director Eric Noble said that the chiefs of police are evaluated every month and the result will be the basis for their transfer.