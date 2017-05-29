Nissan Philippines does it with style in Cebu aboard the new Urvan Premium

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) took members of the media around northern Cebu last weekend aboard the newly launched Nissan Urvan Premium.

NPI president Ramesh Narasimhan, who was in town to grace the opening of two Nissan dealerships in Cebu on Thursday and Friday, joined the event that highlighted the capabilities of the new large van.

The 15-seater van is a longer, wider, taller and a more classy version of the Urvan NV 350 that came out in 2015.

The media ride started with a trip to the posh Kandaya Resort in Daanbantayan, northern Cebu from the Radisson Blu Hotel through the Transcentral highway on Saturday. The route passed through the towns of Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan and San Remigio.

The group stayed overnight at Kandaya and returned to Cebu City in Sunday afternoon through the Eastern highway of Cebu through Bogo City, the towns of Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion and Mandaue City.

The trip was a long one and had us going through different road conditions and terrain, putting the Urvan to extreme test.

But the van delivered quite well. It survived the steep climbs of Busay, kept its balance along the winding roads of Sogod and even showed off its engine’s performance in long stretches of road in Daanbantayan.

The highlight of the Urvan, though, is its spaciousness and convenience. While designated drivers tested the Urvan, the passengers were either comfortably enjoying a nap or chatting with fellow passengers. No complaints of the ride, only of some driver’s “crazy overtaking.”

NPI did a pretty good job showing off the new Urvan Premium in Cebu. It just proved that the Urvan is indeed the best vehicle for roadtrips like this.

