Cooperation with int’l agencies crucial against trafficking

COOPERATION and constant coordination with international law enforcement agencies are essential in the government’s crackdown of cyberpornography, the Police Regional Office said yesterday.

“The cases of cyber crimes specially cyberpornography, cyber trafficking had become rampant. Just recently authorities had arrested one suspect,” Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 chief said.

Last Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was rescued by authorities in Mandaue City from her mother who offered her to an Australian national. The rescue operation was done in coordination with the International Justice Mission (IJM).

Taliño said perpetrators are using gadgets and advanced technology to commit their crimes. “But (with) the support of some foreign law enforcement agencies, slowly we are addressing this,” Taliño added.

While admitting that they face funding problems, Taliño said their women and children’s protection desks effectively coordinate with international law enforcement agencies and groups like IJM to do their job.

He said IJM conducted seminars for police personnel for a week on how to handle operations against human trafficking. Taliño also called on local governments to provide more assistance to police in the war against trafficking.