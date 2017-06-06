Fusion rules Davies Paints Cup

FOR THE SECOND time in three years, Fusion hoisted the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Davies Paints Cup title with a scintillating 70-57 win over erstwhile champions Bio-Fresh+ in the deciding Game 3 of the best-of-three series last Saturday at the University of San Carlos gym.

Fusion got the jump on Bio-Fresh in Game 1 with a 74-57 rout but the latter paid back the former with a 71-58 win in Game 2 to equalize the series.

With the title hanging in the balance, Fusion got off to a fast start in Game 3 and erected a 24-14 lead, which they barely maintained at the turn, 39-32. In the third period, Fusion took control with a 16-7 blast, half of which was scored by Jonas Panerio, to carry a 55-39 lead into the final canto.

Bio-Fresh desperately tried to get back into the game but eventual Finals MVP Eric Pummer kept them at bay with a crucial three-point play and a booming three-pointer with less than two minutes remaining.

With main men Ed Macasling and Niel Benedicto held in check, Pummer stepped up and had 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block while Panerio finished with 13 markers spiked by three triples. Neal Rosell helped out with 12 points.