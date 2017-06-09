Bohol PB member to be slapped with parricide case over mayor-wife slay

Parricide charges are set to be filed against Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel for allegedly killing his wife, Mayor Gisela Boniel of Bien Unido town.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said Niño’s cohorts will also face murder charges in relation to the mayor’s death.

“At least seven persons are involved in the crime with Board Member Niño Rey Boniel as the mastermind,” he said in an interview.

So far, five of the suspects were already arrested.

Gisela’s bestfriend, Angela Gamalinda-Leyson, will also file separate criminal charges against Niño.

Leyson, who was was held captive with Gisela inside a resort in Bien Unido, positively identified Niño as the same person who held them inside a room, punch the mayor, and put their lives in danger at around 2 a.m. on Wednesdsy.

Charges of serious physical injury and illegal detention are being prepared against Niño and seven other persons who took part in the crime.

The body of Gisela, who was believed to have been thrown into the sea in between Bien Unido and Caubian Island, Lapu-lapu City, has yet to be found.

Based on the investigation, Niño killed his wife although the board member claimed that it was his cousin Etad who shot his wife.

Financial matters and jealousy are seen as reason behind the couples’ spat.