Tuburan mangles Bantayan

10:08 PM June 13th, 2017

By: Calvin D. Cordova, June 13th, 2017 10:08 PM

TUBURAN pocketed just its second win in the quarterfinal round following an 86-69 blasting of Bantayan in the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup Under 21 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball tournament held at the Mayor Exasperanza Binghay Sports and Cultural Center in Balamban town, Cebu.

Joycelee Oropino fired 21 points, Romeo Dizon contributed 12 as Tuburan improved to 2-4 (win-loss0.

Bantayan bowed out of the tournament tasting its fourth straight debacle against a single win.

Bogo, on the other hand, hung tough in the endgame to edge host team Balamban, 70-66.

Jim Paul Amistoso paced Bogo with 12 points, while Brian Siega donated 10.

Eddie Formento scattered a game-high 22 points to lead Balamban, while Chris Lloyd Zosobrado and Jacob Fernandez added 13 and 11, respectively.

