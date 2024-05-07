CVIRAA 2024: Samsam urges probe into ‘spoiled food’ for Talisay delegates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) in Talisay City to investigate reports that one of their delegates to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) was served spoiled food.

Apart from the spoiled food, the mayor has also received complaints about frozen food served to their delegates from the caterer contracted by DepEd Talisay City.

The mayor suggested to the DepEd Talisay City Division that if the current caterer cannot provide quality food to their delegates, they should seek another caterer for the remaining two days of the CVIRAA.

Additionally, the mayor received a report regarding a student who vomited, although he clarified that it was not due to eating spoiled food.

He emphasized that no students have consumed spoiled food since it was promptly discovered and reported.

He expressed gratitude to the students and parents who reported these problems, enabling the city to take immediate action.

The CVIRAA 2024, the grandest sports competition in the region, kicked off in Cebu City on May 4, 2024.

The opening ceremony, attended by over 12,000 delegates from the 20 school divisions in Central Visayas, was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) and Cebu City reclaimed its pride as it hosted this year’s CVRAA after 10 years.

